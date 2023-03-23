Five Oceans Advisors Has $533,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $364.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

