Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,846 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.