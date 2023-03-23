Five Oceans Advisors Sells 131 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $184.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.