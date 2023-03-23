Five Oceans Advisors Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

