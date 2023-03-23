Flare (FLR) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $380.63 million and approximately $41.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00363310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,417.93 or 0.26406645 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010314 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,999,991,148 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03184517 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $62,713,742.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

