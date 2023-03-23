FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 1.9%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.06. 95,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 56,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.7% during the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 566,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

