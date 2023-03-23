Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 107.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $25,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $25,015,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.