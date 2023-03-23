FLSmidth & Co. A/S Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDY opened at $3.87 on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Handelsbanken raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

