Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Mar 23rd, 2023

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

