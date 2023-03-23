Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 133,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

