Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CEO Acquires $1,335,500.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Formula One Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FWONA opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.09.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.
FWONA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
