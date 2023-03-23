Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

