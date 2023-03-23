ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.63. 276,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,888. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

