Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 136,270 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

