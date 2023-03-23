Frax Price Index Share Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $170,743.26 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00008330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00362277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.91 or 0.26331582 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010284 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

