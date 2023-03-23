freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €23.76 ($25.55) and last traded at €23.69 ($25.47). 171,808 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.44 ($25.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

freenet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.38.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

