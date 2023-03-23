Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

