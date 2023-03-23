Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.54 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00364583 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.03 or 0.26503919 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

