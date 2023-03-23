FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $26.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.
FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
FTAI stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
