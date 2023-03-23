FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $26.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

FTAI stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

