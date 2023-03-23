Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Fulton Financial stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,157. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.
