Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,157. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

