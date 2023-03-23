Galxe (GAL) Price Reaches $1.83 on Exchanges

Galxe (GAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Galxe has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a market capitalization of $99.23 million and $15.45 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

