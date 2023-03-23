GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
GameStop Trading Up 35.2 %
NYSE:GME opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Winnebago Investors Breathe A Sigh Of Relief
- Samsara is an IoT, Big Data, and AI Triple Threat
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Is In The Sweet Spot
- Shoe Carnival Is A Comfortable Fit For Income Investors
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.