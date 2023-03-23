GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

NYSE:GME opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 143,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

