GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GameStop by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GameStop by 34.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

