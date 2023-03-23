GameStop (NYSE:GME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of GME opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in GameStop by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in GameStop by 34.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
