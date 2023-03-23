Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.05. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 552,350 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 420.42 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,986,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

