Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.05. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 552,350 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 420.42 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.