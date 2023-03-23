Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,597 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 173.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

