Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Woodward comprises 0.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

