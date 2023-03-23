GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $577.69 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00018586 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $577.69 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00030549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00202168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,663.35 or 0.99838495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002278 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.21252664 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,646,844.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

