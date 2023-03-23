GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.17

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.17 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.10). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,008,977 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) target price on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.10. The company has a market cap of £785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 148.50, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

In related news, insider Alex Yew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,912.07). Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

(Get Rating)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.