Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1984693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
GXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$237.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at C$238,141.10. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
