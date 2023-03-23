General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

