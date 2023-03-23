General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of GIS opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. General Mills has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
