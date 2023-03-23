General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. General Mills has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.