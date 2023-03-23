Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.50 billion-$27.00 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.95 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.70. 266,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,535. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $169.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 489,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,914,000 after buying an additional 220,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

