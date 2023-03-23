Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,864.40

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,864.40 ($35.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,952 ($36.25). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($35.86), with a volume of 83,775 shares.

Genus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,573.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,924.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,864.73.

Genus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genus Company Profile

In related news, insider Alison Henriksen purchased 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,999 ($36.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,723.42 ($61,062.78). Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

