GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $107.45 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $107.45 million and $33,527.39 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.30 or 0.00362494 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,435.27 or 0.26347353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010290 BTC.

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08561041 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,387.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

