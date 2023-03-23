Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 13190752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 151,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $297,467.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,901,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,004,345 shares of company stock worth $6,920,074 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

