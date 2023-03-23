Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 5% Higher

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.70. 1,077,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,109,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Global-e Online Trading Up 5.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
