Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires New Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned 0.07% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 172,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,720. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

