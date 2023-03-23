Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires Shares of 478 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.22. 1,487,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,203. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

