Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys Shares of 116 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $9.48 on Thursday, hitting $376.32. 174,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,344. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.10. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

