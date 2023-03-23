Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys Shares of 954 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

TSLA stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.67. 41,464,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,277,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

