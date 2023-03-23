Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $148,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.13. 1,008,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

