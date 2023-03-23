Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $36,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $24.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,646.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,645. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,581.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,539.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

