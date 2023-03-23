Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $710,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,452. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.