Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWB traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.80. 83,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,607. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

