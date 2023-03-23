Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases Shares of 829 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 875,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

