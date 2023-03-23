Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,100. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

