Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 119,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,220. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.