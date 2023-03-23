Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 209,977 shares.The stock last traded at $17.15 and had previously closed at $16.84.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $572.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.
About Global X Cloud Computing ETF
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
