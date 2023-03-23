Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Shares Up 2.8%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
Global X Education ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.86.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
About Global X Education ETF
The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
