Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Shares Up 2.8%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Global X Education ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

About Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

