GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,067 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.70% of GoDaddy worth $81,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

