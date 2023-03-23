Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 4.5 %

GOL stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.