Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 4.5 %
GOL stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $527.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.